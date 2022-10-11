LEAD President Statement On International Day Of The Girl Child

11 October 2022

We join the world to commemorate International Day of the girl child. This is a day to remember aise awareness about issues affecting the girl child and for us to work towards action-oriented plans to uplift young girls.

As Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) we have been advocating for the protection of the girl child in Zimbabwe primarily to be protected against child marriages, child labour, sexual abuse, harassment and any form of violence. We have had several legal cases which demanding the protection of the girl child in various religious sects that were subjecting girls to child marriages.

We are now working on bringing into the fold government to have girl friendly policies and generate

more opportunities for them to have their voices heard.

This year’s theme for the International Day of the Girl Child is “Our time is now—our rights, our future“. The focus is on the multitude of challenges put in front of girls’ path to reach their potential. In our situation in Zimbabwe challenges that girls face are worsened by our patriarchal dominant environment, misogyny and general

lack of respect for the girl child and women in this country. Girls struggle with issues related to their education, their physical and mental wellness, and leading a life without violence.

On the 3rd of October we launched a #MyStoryMyStrength program aimed to encourage the girl child to speak out. I started by telling my own life story so as to inspire the girl child facing difficulties that they are not alone, for them to overcome whatever they are facing they have to speak out and never to be limited by their situation. Girls should be involved by sharing human their stories, blogs and videos of girl changemakers,

It is important for parents and guardians to start changing the societal expectations of the girl child and start equipping her to be able to unleash the best version of herself without fear of being stereotyped. As a country, we need to collectively address the factors that are holding girls back and urge government and policymakers to make more targeted investments.

LEAD continues to inspire the girl child to be influencers and the face of change. The reality is a lot of girls are still oppressed and it is everyone’s responsibility to observe and uphold the the rights of girl child. International Day of the Girl Child calls for people to become that voice of change and empower them. There are deeply-rooted gender biases that have created problematic mindsets leading to challenges faced by girls every step of the way to attain their potential.

International Day of the Girl Child aims to raise awareness about these issues and work towards an action-oriented plan to uplift young girls. Empowered girls are the future of a great and progressive society.

We are committed to empowering the girl child, young women and women at large to become women of valour who know their rights and are ready to LEAD the change wherever they are. As we celebrate the international day of the girl child today we are making a clarion call to all the young ladies who need mentorship to reach out to us as we aspire to build a new generation of woke girls and women.

Happy International Day of the Girl Child!

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira

LEAD President

