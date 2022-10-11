Zanu PF Space Barons Burn-Down Mupedzanhamo Market

By- Violent Zanu PF space barons have burnt down part of the Mupedzanhamo Market in Harare.

Scores of people were left injured during the clashes on Friday sparked by alleged space barons who wanted to take over the running of Mupedzanhamo in Mbare.

One of the space barons collapsed and died at a city hospital from injuries sustained when he was hit on the head with a wooden stick in the skirmishes.

Police said 13 suspects had been arrested in connection with the skirmishes. When The Herald visited the scene yesterday, armed police with dogs were in the process of quelling the bloody clashes that erupted over control of vending spaces.

Police had to fire teargas to disperse the rogue elements burning down stalls and wares of traders.

A fire brigade team was also busy spreading a fire that risked spreading.

Some defiant traders were also observed in cat-and-mouse chases with the police, disturbing the smooth traffic flow.

Others had sought refuge in the nearby flats where they were monitoring the situation.

Yet still, other rowdy hooligans were pelting traders and journalists with stones.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the mishap.

“One person is said to have died and we are still conducting investigations. 13 suspects have been arrested with investigations also underway,” he said.

-Herald

