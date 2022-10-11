ZBC Presenter Rutendo Makuti In Bid To Stop Extortion Trial

By A Correspondent| ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti has approached the Constitutional Court to stop trial in a case in which she is accused of extorting Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Prophet T Freddy.

Makuti together with her accomplices Chief Chikwaka and former police officer Jaji stands accused of extorting popular Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Prophet Tapiwa Freddy.

On Tuesday, Makuti’s defense asked the Harare Magistrates courts to issue a warrant of arrest against T Freddy.

The popular prophet who was at the court premises, later cancelled the warrant of arrest.

Makuti’s defence team has gone a step further to approach the constitutional court seeking to block the trial which will now be heard on November 7.

Legal experts have however indicated that those were desperate attempts to stop the case from going to trial.

“That’s a desperate attempt to stop trial. If there is no case they are supposed to go for a trial,” he said.

Makuti was arrested last year for extorting T Freddy before reporting him for rape.

The prophet was cleared by the courts after a much publicised trial.

