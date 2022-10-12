Magaisa Memorial Service Date Set

The family of the late academic Dr Alex Magaisa has set the date for memorial service of the constitutional law expert for 29 October 2022 in his home village of Njanja in Chikomba.

Posting on Twitter, the family said;

“Hello everyone. The Magaisa family invites you all to the Memorial-Nyaradzo service for mukoma Alex on Saturday the 29th of October 2022 kumusha kuNjanja. You are all welcome as we remember a legend who is sadly missed,” said one Essy Magaisa.

