President Chamisa Speaks On Lesotho Polls

Tinashe Sambiri|The wave of change is sweeping across Africa, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Citing the results of elections in Lesotho, President Chamisa urged young people to play their part in the struggle for political emancipation.

According to President Chamisa, young people shall save Africa.

“Congratulations to the great people of #Lesotho for choosing the new, choosing hope over familiarity. Malawi did it. Zambia did it. Lesotho has done it. Nigeria will do it. We’re next. Zimbabwe we will do it! Young people, Shall save Africa! #RegistertoVote2023 #LesothoVotes2022

PLAY YOUR PART..BRING THE CHANGE. Save & Serve our Zimbabwe. Get involved. One is more. Your voice matters. Your vote counts.#RegistertoVote2023 #fakapressure,” said the CCC leader in a statement on Twitter.

