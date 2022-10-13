CCC Seeks To End Decades Of Zanu PF Rigging

Tinashe Sambiri| Concerned citizens have implored CCC to be alert and watchful as Zanu PF is planning to steal the 2023 polls.

Commenting on by-elections held at the weekend, worried yf 3 citizens CCC to exert pressure on Zanu PF to implement reforms.

Responding to concerned citizens’ views, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said:

“I think more work has to be done to close the gap. This was a byelection for a zanupf seat and despite intimidation and patronage networks- some braved out and voted for CCC.

We are going there for a postmortem and a grassroots mobilization program so that we build from there.”

One social media observer said :

“Cde we are concerned with the numbers which are not tallying for example the number of registered voters is 450 then the results are like this Zanu pf 380 & CCC got 220 which is we have got 150 unknown ghost voters .Even if we are going to mobilize million ppl they rig.”

According to official results published by the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) in Nyanga Ward 27, Nyazenga Simon of Zanu PF garnered 376 while Tichiwangani Artwell Taurai of CCC got 123.

In Mberengwa Ward 15 Nkonzo Albenias garnered 765 while Dhongijena Cornias of CCC got 165

