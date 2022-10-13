Chiwenga Is Still In Office, Speaker Answers Hwende

By A Correspondent| Kuwadzana East legislator Charlton Hwende has demanded answers on the continued abscondment of parliamentary question and answer sessions by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga questioning if he was still in office.

Speaking in parliament yesterday, Hwende said 2022 was almost coming to an end yet Chiwenga who doubles as the Minister of Health and Child Care had not attended sessions in the national assembly to interact with legislators.

“Thank you Madam Speaker, I need clarity regarding the Hon. Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Hon. C. G. D. N. Chiwenga. Since I was elected as a Member of Parliament in March, I have never seen him in this House. We have a lot of issues that we want to ask him concerning the health of the nation. Since March, now we are in October, our term of office is going to expire before we even meet him. My question is: is he still the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care or he is now out of office?,” questioned Hwende.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi responded saying Chiwenga was still in office.

“Thank you Hon. Member. I would like to inform you that the Hon. Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care is still in office,” she responded.

Legislators have always complained against ministers who abscond question and answer sessions and at some point they demanded action from the President to ensure they attend sessions as well as issuing ministerial statements.

