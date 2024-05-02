Sikhala Dismisses Zanu PF, CCC Dialogue

Tinashe Sambiri

Former Member of Parliament for St. Mary’s Constituency, Honorable Job Sikhala, has vehemently rejected the purported negotiations between Zanu PF and the Sengezo Tshabangu-led CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change).

Since the resignation of CCC founding President Nelson Chamisa earlier this year, citing extensive infiltration by Zanu PF operatives, there have been speculations of the party’s alignment with the ruling regime.

In a resolute statement on Monday, Sikhala asserted:

“Musada kutamba nenyika seizvi.

Hazvisi right. People are closely monitoring this kind of madness. It is not right.”

Sikhala’s words reflect the deep concern among opposition supporters regarding the alleged collaboration between CCC and Zanu PF.

He emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging against complacency in the face of what he perceives as a threat to the nation’s democratic integrity.

The outspoken stance taken by Sikhala underscores the commitment of opposition figures to uphold democratic principles and resist any attempts to compromise the independence of political entities in Zimbabwe.

His warning serves as a rallying cry for those who advocate for transparency, accountability, and genuine democratic processes in the country.

