President Chamisa Salutes Veteran Media Practitioner

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

We pay our last respects to a veteran media practitioner, heroine, mentor, advisor and gender equality champion Abigail Gamanya.

President Nelson Chamisa salutes the late Gamanya for her contribution to the Alternative since the birth of the pro-democracy movement in this country.

She was a pillar of strength to many, and a key player in the media fraternity and gender equality champion.

May her soul Rest In Peace

Rest Well Champion!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...