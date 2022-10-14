Sikhala Refuses To Meet Douglas Mwonzora

By A Correspondent| Incarcerated Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has reportedly refused to meet opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora who was expected to pay him a visit at Chikurubi Maximum prison on Friday.

MDC-T Spokesperson, Witness Dube announced that Mwonzora had secured authority from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to visit Sikhala.

But Sikhala’s Spokesperson Freddy Masarirevhu hinted that the combative legislator was reluctant to meet Mwonzora after declining the request again two months ago.

“Hon. @JobSikhala1 will NOT meet Sen. Mwonzora. He does not want any unsolicitated visits from any quotas OTHER than the general citizens of Zimbabwe and members of his party the @CCCZimbabwe . He declined the request 2 months ago for security reasons

“He was informed of a meeting allegedly held by Sen. Mwonzora and members of the CIO in Mt Pleasant months ago. He is NOT meeting him. Senior officers at ZPCS informed him of the proposed visit and he declined instantly.

