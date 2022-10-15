Chiwandire Beats Munoz To Retain WBC Title

Top Zimbabwean boxer Kudakwashe ‘Take Money’ Chiwandire retained the WBC Interim Super bantamweight title with unanimous points decision win over Mexican Zulina Munoz at the Harare International Conference Centre early Saturday.

Chiwandire who is Zimbabwe’s ever ranked boxer in the world is now gunning for the WBC Bantamweight Gold which is the pinnacle title in the prestigious WBC rankings.

“I want to thank Zimbabweans for their support. At first I thought it was going to be an easy fight but it was a very tough fight. Munoz is a very experienced fighter and I owe it to the home support,” Chiwandire said

“I really felt motivated with the support that I got from Zimbabweans. I promise to continue raising the country’s flag higher. I want to continue scaling higher in boxing.”

Chiwandire took control of the fight from the beginning targeting to take out in the early rounds but Munoz was resistant. The Mexican using experience had good movements and landed body punches but her resistance was tested in the fourth and fifth rounds in which she was twice knocked down and saved by the bell.

Munoz tried to crawl back into the fight with some crucial punches in the seventh and eighth round but Chiwandire managed to hang on landing punches that increased her points tally to win the fight.

