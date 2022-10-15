Kante Ruled Out Of World Cup

N’Golo Kante has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup after suffering a reaction to an existing hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old France international has not played since mid-August due to the hamstring issue.

“He returned to training a week ago but suffered the reaction on Monday.

“He’s due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s a setback, it’s not good news, but I can’t give you anything more at this stage,” Chelsea coach Graham Potter told the press on Friday.

“Historically there are things which have happened which is a concern, so we need to get to the bottom of that.

“It’s a setback at this stage of this rehab which is worrying but all we can do is get the right diagnosis, get the right consultation, and try and help him get back to full fitness and enjoying his football.”

According to L’Equipe, it has now been revealed that the midfielder will not be fit in time to play at the World Cup.

The update has already been communicated by Potter to the France Football Federation (FFF).

The midfielder was vital to France’s success in Russia four years ago and would be a big miss for Didier Deschamps’s side.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

