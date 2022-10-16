Govt Says We’ve Invested USD6 Billion Into Education In 9 Months Alone | FULL TEXT

Spread the love

Professor Amon Murwira is a Full Professor in Aerospace Earth Observation, Satellite remote sensing, Geographic Information Science and Global Satellite Navigation Systems (GNSS), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone Technology) Applications and Geospatial Intelligence.

https://t.co/poZhZ46dgY

…this is a government official site , that claims that the Ministry of Education has “contributed investments of over USD6Billion in the past 9months alone” in 2019…doesn’t this raise eyebrows ?@ZimEye @TembaMliswa #Feesmustfall pic.twitter.com/SJs7OF698a — YARD Students Command Official (@YardscOfficial) October 15, 2022

He has a PhD in Geoinformation Science and Satellite Earth Observation from Wageningen University & International Institute for Geoinformation Science and Earth Observation (ITC), The Netherlands. His PhD Thesis scored among the top 10% in Europe upon graduation.

Professor Murwira has more than 20 years national and international experience in the development and applications of Aerospace Earth Observation and Geographic Information Science. He has been closely involved in leading the development and training in Geoinformation Science and Earth Observation in the SADC region and Africa at large. Professor has more than 80 internationally refereed scientific publications in Planetary Science, as well as the applications of Geographic Information Science and Earth Observation in Resource detection and management with more than five (5) already this year 2018.

While at the University of Zimbabwe, Professor Murwira was instrumental in revolutionising Geographical Sciences so that they contribute to national development. In this regard, Professor Murwira led in the Development of five innovative undergraduate programmes and five postgraduate programmes in the area of Geographic Sciences and Earth Observation within 6 years. In addition to his responsibilities at the Department of Geography and Environmental Science, Professor Murwira had teaching responsibilities in the Faculty of Engineering, among others. Among his key contributions, include the set-up of satellite receiving stations at the University of Zimbabwe, Great Zimbabwe University, National University of Science and Technology, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate. Professor Murwira also led in the development of the current GIS based Malaria Stratification Map for Zimbabwe used by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Professor Murwira has been a Board member in key Institutions such as the Research Council of Zimbabwe, Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe as Vice Chairman and Forestry Commission as Chairman, Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, the Mining Promotion Corporation of Zimbabwe and the University of Zimbabwe Council. Professor Murwira is also a fellow of the Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences, The Survey Institute of Zimbabwe and the African Association of Remote Sensing of the Environment (AARSE).

Under the leadership of His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde ED Mnangagwa, the Minister and his team in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development has reconfigured the Ministry from a consumptive ministry to a productive ministry through investment promotion. To date the ministry has contributed investments of over USD6 billion in the past 9 months alone. The Higher and Tertiary Education System has been configured to Produce Goods and Services.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...