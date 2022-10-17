BREAKING: Molokele Now Safe After Violent Attacks By ZANU PF Convoy

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Hwange MP Daniel Molokele late Sunday night made an update saying he is now safe, following the violence unleashed against him and other CCC party members in Matobo yesterday.

ZANU PF Vehicles involved in the violence against CCC leaders in Matobo on Sunday are:

1. AFX1433 white pick up truck inscribed: "ZANU PF Mash Central" Youth League.

2. ACU3256 Mazda white truck.

3. Grey Toyota Hilux.

4. Ford Ranger ACI. pic.twitter.com/ONZWRhL4rN — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 17, 2022

Said Molokele:”I am now safe…

“Well, at least for now.

“We were attacked by a huge convoy of ZanuPF vehicles.”

I am now safe… Well, at least for now. We were attacked by a huge convoy of ZanuPF vehicles@nelsonchamisa@CCCZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/MOQvliyCxJ — Citizen Daniel Molokele. MP (@molokele) October 16, 2022

ZANU PF vehicles involved in the violence against CCC leaders in Matobo on Sunday are:

1. AFX1433 white pick up truck inscribed: “ZANU PF Mash Central” Youth League.

2. ACU3256 Mazda white truck.

3. Grey Toyota Hilux.

4. Ford Ranger ACI.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...