Breaking: Police Bash Protesting Great Zimbabwe University Students

Heavily armed riot police details bashed protesting students at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Social Sciences Campus in Masvingo.

ZINASU Students were handing over a petition denouncing the unjustified fee increase when police arrived.

Several students were beaten and arrested at the campus and they are yet to be accounted to where they were taken.

