Real Madrid Outclass Barcelona

Spread the love

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the opening El Clasico of the season to put a strong claim on the LaLiga Santander championship.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Fede Valverde dominated their opponents in the middle of the field to help Los Blancos get out to a strong start that ultimately made the difference.

Ferran Torres’ late goal for Barcelona cut the lead in half, but a last-second penalty from Rodrygo gave the hosts the victory.

Real Madrid built a comfortable lead without having a particularly strong game. Vinicius broke clear of the Barcelona defence before his shot fortunately rebounded into the path of Karim Benzema for 1-0.

When Valverde was allowed too much time and space at the edge of the box by Madrid, Ferland Mendy was able to double their advantage.

To give his team a sizable advantage at the break, the Uruguayan expertly placed the ball beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Before the second goal, Robert Lewandowski missed a great opportunity when his outstretched boot from within the six-yard box could only send the ball over the bar.

The visitors took control of the game in the second half.

Ansu Fati, who was filling in, lit the fuse. Midway through the second half, his attempt narrowly missed the goal post.

Dani Carvajal then hauled down Lewandowski in the box, but neither the referee nor VAR intervened.

With ten minutes remaining, the lead was cut in half thanks to some excellent work from Fati, who left two defenders for dead before crossing to Ferran Torres, giving Barcelona hope.

Madrid, though, won the match in the dying minutes.

Rodrygo was brought to the ground by Eric Garcia’s light contact, and this time the VAR alerted the referee immediately that a foul had been committed.

For Madrid to defeat Barcelona 3-1 and move three points clear atop the standings, Rodrygo stood up to take the penalty. – enafrica sports

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...