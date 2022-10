CCC Opens Swimming Pool In Mbare | VIDEO

By Farai D Hove | Nelson Chamisa led Council opens swimming pool in Mbare. In the above video, Mbare residents are enjoying a swim at George Hartley swimming pool which was recently opened by the Jacob Mafume led Harare City Council to members of the public. The pool had been shut due to vandalism of water pipes

