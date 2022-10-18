MP Engages School Head Over Stripping Pupils Video

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition for Change MP Hon Johnson Matambo held a fact finding meeting with authorities at Kuwadzana High School following the widespread circulation of a video including pupils at the school.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows young girls from the school stripping each other and openly reflecting their desire to have sex.

The schoolgirls are also heard shouting obscenities in the video clip.Hon Matambo is the MP for Kuwadzana.

According to Hon Matambo, the mischievous behaviour is a direct result of lack of proper parenting.

Said Hon Matambo:

“I had a meeting with the head of Kuwadzana High School and authorities at the school.

The authorities cited lack of proper parenting, drug abuse and failure to censure mobile phones.

In addition the authorities argue the abolishment of corporal punishment has given learners too much independence.

We shall present the issue of corporal punishment in Parliament.

I will facilitate the implementation of projects at the school so that the learners will be preoccupied with productive programmmes.”

