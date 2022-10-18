Zanu PF Thugs Close Mupedzanhamo

By- Mupedzanhamo Market was closed after last week’s violence that claimed one person’s life.

The skirmishes by Zanu PF space Barrons also left several injured.

According to the state media, the area is still closed, and no vendors are on site.

“We thought by the weekend we would be allowed to trade,” said a vendor, Christina Saizi.

“Authorities should bear with us, this is our source of livelihood.”

Saizi said since some culprits, which orchestrated the violence had been arrested, the place should now be opened for business under police watch.

“The police should guard the place and allow us to resume trading,” she said.

“It is easy to control people in such a place, unlike outside the market.

“Also, there are sanitary facilities and access to water at the market.”

City of Harare small-to-medium enterprises chairperson Denford Ngadziore, last week assured traders that the market would be opened soon.

“We are working with those involved and we are in our final preparatory stage to reopen Mupedzanhamo market by next week,” he said.

“There should also be depoliticisation of Mbare. There is too much tension in Mbare and this calls for stakeholders’ engagement.

“People fighting in Mbare are all Zimbabweans, and we understand they come from different political parties, so what we are trying to do is to bring them together.”

The City of Harare said it aims to accommodate 3 500 traders at Chishawasha grounds before the end of the year. H Metro

