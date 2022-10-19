Pasuwa Seeks To Finish Season Unbeaten

Kalisto Pasuwa is a serial winner.

The former Dynamos coach has a four-midable record in the blue half of the capital.

He guided the Harare giants to four consecutive league titles between 2010 and 2014 —in an era DJ Khaled’s ‘All I Do Is Win’ was probably the most requuested song by DeMbare fans.

Since he left, not even the best cleaning company in Zimbabwe can get rid of the dirt in the Dynamos trophy cabinet.

Pasuwa is about to achieve the same feat in Malawi.

The 52-year old is on the brink of his fourth league title with Nyasa Big Bullets.

Pasuwa’s troops are at the summit of the TNM Super League, eight points clear of second-placed Blue Swallows with with six games left to play.

The fourth league title on the bounce is not the only milestone Pasuwa can achieve this season.

Bullets have not tasted defeat in the league throughout the campaign and the possibility of ending it as the “Invincibles’ is high.

Logically though, the Zimbabwean mentor is not thinking about that —he only wants his charges to defend their title.

“When we are training these boys at times, they are told to see the other side of it, whether the good or the bad part of it. If you are a player who is always winning each and every match, the day you will be beaten it will be very difficult for you to adjust so we need also to prepare them to accept each and every result that will come on that particular game,” Pasuwa told the club’s media department, ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Sable Farming.

“Having said this, we are not targeting an invincible season, we can be beaten any time because that’s part of the game.

“Facing a side which is struggling to move out of the relegation zone with few matches remaining can be very tricky for Bullets and Pasuwa anticipates a highly charged opponent tomorrow.

“[It will be] a game which will not be easy for us. We are playing them at a time when they are striving for points to survive relegation and they will definitely come hard on us.

“I don’t know how, but they will make our life very difficult and we need to concentrate throughout the game to avoid what has been happening [in our recent games] whereby we are able to take a lead but we can’t hold on to our lead or we are scored and then we try to come back.

“We have been trying to psyche them [players] up because mentally they are loaded due to more games played within a short period of time,” added the former Warriors coach.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

