Thugs Shoot Three Soldiers

Spread the love

THE South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed the shooting incident that happened in Atteridgeville, west of Tshwane, on Saturday 15 October.

According to SANDF spokesman Brigadier-General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, the shooting incident which occurred in Atteridgeville resulted in the death of one soldier and the injury of two others.

The injured soldiers were transported to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the incident are still unknown, but it was initially reported that the three soldiers went to Atteridgeville for social activities with friends who are not members of the SANDF.

It is alleged that while they were there, a vehicle came and some people came out of it. They went to the victims and there was an exchange of words. What the exchange of words was all about is still under investigation.

It is further alleged that during the argument, one of the car occupants pulled out a gun and shot the three soldiers.

Unfortunately, one of the soldiers died on the scene.

“At the moment, the South African Police Service is investigating the incident and the deceased’s name will be confirmed once their next of kin has been notified,” said Mahapa.

He said the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the Secretary for Defence, Sonto Kudjoe, Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, and the entire defence family send their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Gauteng police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “There were no arrests and the investigation regarding the matter is underway.”

— Daily Sun

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...