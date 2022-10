Video: Find Out More About Parcel Rush Mobile App

Business Correspondent| The Parcel Rush mobile application enables Zimbabweans in the diaspora to send parcels home conveniently.

According to the developer of the application, Lewin Muzvonda, new features have been added to the exciting platform.

“We are adding more feautures to the app. Buying & Sending groceries home directly from the app,” said Muzvonda.

