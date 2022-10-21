Ronaldo In Trouble For Leaving Pitch Before Time

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says he will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after the player left the pitch area minutes before the conclusion of Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Ronaldo, who was an unused substitute in the match, left in the 89th minute, shortly after the coach brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga as his final changes despite still having two more slots.

“I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory,” said Ten Hag.

“I have seen him, but I haven’t spoken with him.”

The incident came three days after Ronaldo showed his displeasure at being substituted against Newcastle.

The forward has been limited to Europa League appearances and played his last full ninety minutes for the Red Devils in the EPL in the 4-0 hammering by Brentford.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

