HARARE – Roswell Madondo, a 17-year-old aspiring Hip Hop artist from Gweru, Midlands, stole the show with his spirited performance addressing mental health issues at the Creative Reproductive Health Arts Festival (CRAFT).

CRAFT exploded into action on Saturday, with 36 aspiring artists from all ten provinces showcasing their talent in music, poetry, public speaking, and drama.

Madondo took to the stage, limping and bandaged, to depict a physical embodiment how men are also vulnerable to physical, mental, and psychological abuse.

Some hundreds of fans went in ecstatic frenzy when Madondo displayed his stage command coupled with mesmerizing rhymes and punchlines.

In an interview with Madondo after his mesmerizing performance said he wanted consentise society to prioritize addressing men dealing with abuse and mental health related challenges.

“The spike of men committing suicide as a result of mental health related issues has motivated me to consentise society to prioritize mental health issues. recent challenges that people are dying I can feel pain.

“Honestly I feel the pain whenever I hear news that a certain man has committed suicide as result of depression and mental health issues that society is not prioritizing.

“I am not seeking fame with the music I am doing, but I want people to get my message to have a haulistic solution to address the current mental issues in country,” said Madondo.

Madondo said he hoped his music would remain relavant for decades and generations to come because of the content he sang.

