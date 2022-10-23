Another Minor Mauled To Death By 2 Dogs

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A 6 year old girl was mauled to death by two dogs in Goromonzi, while playing with her cousins.

Nakai Ngoshi of Dongo Village died on the spot.

Police confirmed the incident on its Twitter handle, saying the owner of the dog, Justice Nyamutsamba (40) has since been charged with culpable homicide.

According to police, on October 13, at around 2pm, the minor went to play at her uncle Tobias Ngoshi’s homestead.

It is alleged that Nyamutsamba’s dogs charged towards the juveniles and attacked Nakai.

The deceased’s two cousins tried to intervene, but failed and cried for help.

Nyamutsamba’s employee, Junior Munetsi (21) rushed to the scene but also failed to refrain the dogs.

Munetsi then called Nyamutsamba, but when he arrived the girl was already dead with deep bites all over her body.

Police shot the two dogs dead before ferrying the body to Parirenyatwa Hospital for post mortem.

— NewsDay

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...