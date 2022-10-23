CCC Wins Mutare By-election

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC has won the Mutare ward election by-election.

Blessing Murindashaka of CCC got 711 votes while Loveness Chiwashira of Zanu PF received 478 votes. NCA’s Nyasha Muchekecheke collected 18 votes.

Zanu PF narrowly beat CCC in by-elections held in 5 wards across the country.

” We are happy with the results and we will remain on the ground. Remember our members are being harassed across the country,” said a CCC official.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...