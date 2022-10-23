Sabhuku Beats Thief To Death

Spread the love

CHIPINGE – Chipinge Village head, Aleck Ziyadhinga of Manyezu Village under Chief Musikavanhu and eight accomplices have been arrested for assaulting a suspected thief to death.

Ziyadhinga and his accomplices are accused of killing Norman Sithole (41) of Manyezu Village after the latter allegedly attempted to steal chickens from Norman Sigauke’s fowl run.

Manicaland Police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times. Sithole was caught at around 2am on Thursday last week.

Chipinge Times is told that Sigauke was awakened by Sithole’s footsteps and he went out to investigate. He came across Sithole whom he overpowered and tied his hands and legs. He then called neighbours Onai Tafa and Hilary Tafa and took Sithole to Ziyadhinga who called Lucky Mlambo, Tatenda Chinaa, Advance Maposa and Hatemore Manyezu.

The eight allegedly assaulted Sithole with sticks and open hands. They tied him to a tree and only untied him at 7am before they took him to Tobias Sithole’s homestead whom they accused of being the now deceased’s accomplice. Tobias denied the allegations.

They then dumped the now deceased by the roadside near a tuckshop which belongs to Betserai Chikumba. Chikumba discovered Sithole’s lifeless body at around 2pm.

Chikumba made a Police report at Chisumbanje Police station resulting in the arrest of the eight.

Muzondo urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.- Chipinge Times

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...