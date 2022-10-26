“It’s Fake”: Health Ministry Clarifies Fake Advert

By A Correspondent- The Ministry of Health and Childcare (MoHCC) has warned members of the public about a fake Nurse Aid Intake advert circulating on social media.

The fake advert, purportedly issued by MoHCC, sets 28 October 2022 as the registration deadline and invites applications to register on mobile phone number 0779091530.

The Ministry of Health has distanced itself from the advert, saying it is the work of fraudsters who are trying to fleece unsuspecting people of their money. It said:

MoHCCZim wishes to advise members of the public that it has NOT advertised for any Nurse Aid Intake as purported by a Fake Advert making the rounds across some social media platforms. Members of the public are also hereby warned to be wary of fraudsters who are bent on fleecing unsuspecting people of their money in the guise of such advert.

