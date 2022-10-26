Mnangagwa In Another Child Abuse Scandal

By- Zanu PF has mobilised children to protest against Western countries’ sanctions imposed on its senior officials.

The party’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is on the sanctions list and with several of his government’s top officials.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has since condemned this politicisation of education by Zanu PF.

In a statement, ZPP said it was regrettable that learners were made to abandon lessons and take part in the march at a time some of them are writing public examinations. ZPP said:

ZPP reports that the ruling party ZANU PF has mobilised pupils from different schools in Harare to convene for an anti-sanctions march and exhibition at Moffat Primary School in Arcadia, Harare.

The activity is being engineered by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Some teachers across the province have been assigned to mobilise pupils to do arts, particularly poetry, drama, and traditional dances during the anti-sanctions campaign.

This is in violation of Section 75 (a) of the Constitution which states that all citizens and permanent residents of Zimbabwe have a right to education.

This is also during the time students are sitting for their final examinations. ZPP condemns the politicisation of the education system.

