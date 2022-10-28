ZimEye
IN LESOTHO.. ATTENDING THE INAUGURATION at SETSOTSO stadium, MASERU. So honoured to be invited to witness yet another smooth democratic transition in Africa. Africa is rising. The future is exciting. Zimbabwe get ready! #Citizensfirst pic.twitter.com/a45YwI0E0B— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) October 28, 2022
IN LESOTHO.. ATTENDING THE INAUGURATION at SETSOTSO stadium, MASERU. So honoured to be invited to witness yet another smooth democratic transition in Africa. Africa is rising. The future is exciting. Zimbabwe get ready! #Citizensfirst pic.twitter.com/a45YwI0E0B