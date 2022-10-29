Man Hauled To Court Over Intercourse With Grade 7 Pupil

By A Correspondent- A 33-year-old man from Maraposa Plot in Matabeleland North province was arrested and taken to court for having sexual intercourse with his grade 7 lover aged 15.

The court heard that Nqobani Ndlovu was caught during a bush sex romp with his teenage lover who is a Grade Seven pupil at one of the schools from the area, according to B-Metro.

What Happened:

It is alleged that on 26 September at around 4 pm Ndlovu met the victim while on her way from school and proposed love to her and she accepted his proposal.

It is reported that afterwards, the two parties parted ways as they proceeded to their respective homes.

is alleged that the following day at around 3 pm, the victim on her way from school met Ndlovu, who reportedly got hold of her hand and asked to have sex with her and agreed.

Without wasting time, Ndlovu reportedly took the girl to a nearby bush and they had sex.

While in the act, Ndlovu was spotted by a passerby who then raised the alarm.

Seeing that they had been seen the two lovers fled from the scene but the passerby who had positively identified the girl went and notified her parents.

When she was confronted by her parents, the girl confessed that she was in love with Ndlovu and that they were caught having sex in the bush.

A report was made to the police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest and subsequent appearance in court.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody until October 28.

What The Laws Say:

Having sexual intercourse with minors is prohibited since the minimum age of marriage is 18 years for both girls and boys.

