President Chamisa Speaks On Chevrons Victory

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has hailed the Zimbabwe national cricket team for posting a crucial victory over mighty Pakistan.

The Chevrons beat Pakistan by one run at the Perth Stadium in a Super 12 Group 2 match on Thursday.

President Chamisa has described the Chevrons’ victory as the nation’s pride.

“Congratulations Chevrons @ZimCricketv on the win.

You make us proud. You reminded us how special it is to be Zimbabwean. Thank you for igniting that sparkle. No doubt, we are a great and a formidable sporting nation.

Sport is support. ZIMBABWE will be untouchable in every sport.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...