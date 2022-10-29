President Chamisa Speaks On Chevrons Victory
29 October 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has hailed the Zimbabwe national cricket team for posting a crucial victory over mighty Pakistan.
The Chevrons beat Pakistan by one run at the Perth Stadium in a Super 12 Group 2 match on Thursday.
President Chamisa has described the Chevrons’ victory as the nation’s pride.
“Congratulations Chevrons @ZimCricketv on the win.
You make us proud. You reminded us how special it is to be Zimbabwean. Thank you for igniting that sparkle. No doubt, we are a great and a formidable sporting nation.
Sport is support. ZIMBABWE will be untouchable in every sport.”