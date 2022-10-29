Soweto Derby: Will Billiat Rise To The Occasion?

Spread the love

Kaizer Chiefs star Keegan Dolly believes Khama Billiat still has a lot to offer in the Amakhosi shirt despite a slow start to the season.

Billiat is yet to open his scoring account for the Soweto giants this season, a setback which has resulted in renewed criticism for the Mufakose-raised winger.

Dolly though, believes Billiat can still rediscover his form for the Glamour Boys due to the experience the Aces Youth Academy graduate has.

“I think with Khama [Billiat] he’s been long in the game he’s experienced,” Dolly told the media at the Soweto derby presser in Johannesburg.

He has experienced times like this [before] where he was struggling to score goals for the club.

“I think he came out on top all the time, we all know Khama Billiat is a quality player. We all know his strengths. I think it’s just going to take one game and one goal that’s going to change this,” added the Bafana Bafana star.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...