ZRP Cop Fondles Minor

Spread the love

A police officer based in Beitbridge has appeared in court facing indecent assault charges after he allegedly f0ndled and ki_ssed a 15-year-old girl.

Steven Chanda from Mzilikazi in Bulawayo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Busani Sibanda.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to 11 November 2022 on $50 000 bail.

Allegations against Chanda are that on 16 October 2022, he went to the juvenile’s home in Mzilikazi suburb where he found her with her younger brother. Chanda then asked the victim’s brother to accompany him to Makokoba suburb.

After 30 minutes, Chanda reportedly returned alone to the juvenile’s home and queried about the whereabouts of her parents.

Realising that the girl was alone, he went on to f0ndle her br_easts. He was then interrupted by someone who was walking outside and he quickly went to check.

When he discovered that the person who was moving outside had gone, he went back into the house and ki_ssed the victim on her neck.

The victim’s brother came in and found Chanda sitting closer to his sister and in a swank of shame Chanda left the house.

The victim then called her mother and narrated the incident. The matter was reported to the police leading to Chanda’s arrest.

— BMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...