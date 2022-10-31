Mnangagwa Unwilling To Leave Office

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has indicated that he is not ready to leave office despite losing popularity with each passing day.

Addressing the seventh Zanu PF national Congress in Harare at the weekend, Mr Mnangagwa said Zanu PF would govern for the next five years.

Said Mr Mnangagwa:

” Emerging from this 7th National Congress we must never bury our heads from the sun but to lead from the front. Targets articulated in the congress must be achieved by us. We must revamp administration to be insync with the modernisation we are pursuing. We must remain adaptive to the modern advancements. Victory must become the signature of Zanu pf. I challenge the leadership to broaden the horizon beyond 2030 to fulfill the hopes of people. We must come up with policies to end poverty through job creation delivering sustainable livelihoods and prosperous future for Zimbabweans.

The party belongs to three generations , the dead, the current and the future. The current must keep Zanu PF alive and hand it over vibrant to the next generation.

The power of ZANU PF is with the people not the leadership. It is the people growing the country. As in the liberation we were like fish in the water. All party structures must be equipped with this role of catering for the people of Zimbabwe. “

“We are the leaders of Zimbabwe. I outlined the success of the party in the opening remarks, Zimbabwe is going forward in the next 5 years. At this congress we have emerged with resolutions to guide the party congress and the generality has spoken.

The party will run with organised structures to secure another 5 year term. Attainment of upper middle income economy by 2030 must be accelerated regardless of imposition of sanctions. A firm foundation has been laid on which we mount our campaign strategy.

The system has been oiled to win. I thank you for nominating me to be your 2023 Presidential candidate.

l depend on you and your support to win…,” added Mr Mnangagwa.

