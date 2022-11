Mai TT Arrested

By- Socialite and comedian Felistas Murata, A.K.A. Mai TT, has been dragged to the courts by her ex-husband Tinashe Maphosa.

Maphosa sent a summons to Mai TT through his lawyers demanding US$250 000 for defaming him.

See Tinashe’s summons sent to Mai TT last week.

