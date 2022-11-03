Will Mnangagwa Trip To

Cote d’Ivoire Yield Results ?

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa flew to Abijan, Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday to attend an investment conference.

However, analysts say the Zanu PF leader is likely to return home empty-handed due to his waning human rights record.

Below ZBC News reports:

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to attend an investment conference that will discuss how to grow the economies of the countries of Africa.

The conference brings together political and business leaders as well as potential investors.

Earlier, President Mnangagwa, accompanied by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, consoled the Tongogara family following the death of Conrad Tongogara, the first born son of the late national hero and ZANLA Commander, General Josiah Magama Tongogara.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...