Woman Bashes Hubby Over Own Nightclub Dance

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A woman who bashed her husband and injured his eye after he caught her dancing at a night club in New Magwegwe suburb has been sentenced.

Siduduzile Tichabaiwa from Bulawayo’s New Magwegwe suburb was convicted and sentenced when she appeared before Western Commonage Court magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube for Contravening Section 3(1)(a)as read with section 4(1) (a) of Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16, physical abuse.

Siduduzile was fined $30 000 and has until 15 November to pay or serve four months behind bars.

The court heard that Kingdom Sibanda who is based in Gwanda where he does his mining activities came home unexpectedly and was shocked when he found the gate locked and a community member told him that his wife Siduduzile Tichabaiwa was at a night spot. He dashed there and was shocked to find her dancing, the court heard.

Kingdom took her home and quizzed her about why she was at the watering hole. Siduduzile fumed and in a fit of rage landed blows on him and severely hit him with a mug injuring his eye.

He reported the incident to the police leading to his wife’s arrest.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...