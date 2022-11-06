ZimEye
NASA refers to Zimb as a non space country, that's only just been given a starting point, and the agency responds to a question on Twitter, 'why are we launching satellites for Uganda, Japan and Zim?' "It's just a great way to get them involved in space life," replies a rep pic.twitter.com/mPhQeJwRAo— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 6, 2022
