Ndiraya’s Dismal Run Continues

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya came under scrutiny for the umpteenth time, following his side’s 0-1 defeat to Herentals at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The out of sorts Harare giants’ winless run in the league stretched to three matches, having lost to relegated Bulawayo City and then playing out to a dull goalless draw with old foes Highlanders in the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’.

Ndiraya, who will reportedly be shown the exit door at the end of the season, was hoping to appease the ever-demanding DeMbare faithful with a top 2 finish, after fluffing their lines in the second half of the season to allow FC Platinum to win their record-equalling fourth league title on the bounce.

But impressive Prince Chama’s header on the stroke of half time dented DeMbare’s chances of finishing above Chicken Inn.

Ndiraya, naturally, was disappointed.

“Very disappointing, the first half, we were below par. We were not interested at all and we were too casual. But I thought in the second half, we added numbers and we were energised and pushed forward. But we couldn’t get a goal and I am disappointed. I thought we would replicate the performance in our last match against Highlanders,” Ndiraya told the media after the game.

DeMbare host crosstown rivals CAPS United in the once-mighty Harare derby, in their final game of the season on Sunday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

