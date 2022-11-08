Zimbabwean Wins Gold At UK’s Cake International

By Showbiz Reporter | Zimbabwe’s Tafadzwa Chigudu has won gold at UK’s Cake International in Birmingham.

Writes prolific author, Tendai Huchu, “Loved seeing Zim talent scoop up awards.

“The fabulous Tafadzwa Chigudu was awarded gold for a coral themed showstopper in the Design Category.

What an imagination! Grace Kanengoni won silver in the Country Category with a Zimbabwe themed cake. Incredible stuff all round and a great day out❤️ ”

