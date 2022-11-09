ZimEye
📺ZANU PF RUNNING SCARED: CCC is a movement of courage & Zanu PF is obviously running scared and that’s why it’s resorting to violence. We’re not afraid of their shenanigans. Our message to Zanu PF is that they must stop violence & stop abusing @PoliceZimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/hF80iBwjsZ— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 8, 2022
