ZimEye
🟡CORRUPTION IS KILLING US: The regime in Harare looted the civil servants’ medical service provider, PSMAS, until it closed shop. Now the same looters are using the public funds to bail out the same institution it looted. We need new leaders. pic.twitter.com/JRYlAJ3tl5— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 9, 2022
