Come Register To Vote

Zimbabweans in SADC countries please act responsibly by ÷

1: plan to be home for Christmas holidays

2: Visit the nearest ZEC offices during that Christmas holidays.The offices are open during weekends also.It cost you less than 10min to register to vote for change

3: make plans at work to have leave during July and August so that you come to vote

4: After voting make sure stay until results as you will not go back wagadzirisa nyika change is there

🇿🇼☝🏿🇿🇼 Patriotic Papa JC speaks when things are not good for Citizens who want better change in Zimbabwe

