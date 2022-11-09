Come Register To Vote
9 November 2022
Zimbabweans in SADC countries please act responsibly by ÷
1: plan to be home for Christmas holidays
2: Visit the nearest ZEC offices during that Christmas holidays.The offices are open during weekends also.It cost you less than 10min to register to vote for change
3: make plans at work to have leave during July and August so that you come to vote
4: After voting make sure stay until results as you will not go back wagadzirisa nyika change is there
🇿🇼☝🏿🇿🇼 Patriotic Papa JC speaks when things are not good for Citizens who want better change in Zimbabwe