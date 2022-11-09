Hekima scoops Innovation Award

MARANATHA Christian School (Hekima Inc) got away with US$750 after winning a grand prize of the Junior Achievement Zimbabwe (JAZ) National Company of the year competition.

The school created software which improved education accessibility in Africa as a whole following Covid-19 which crippled the learning sector.

16 schools across the country participated for a six month entrepreneur project under the theme “Fuelling Change makers”.

Zengeza High 1 (Prompt Company) took the second prize while Masvingo Christian College ( Tavy Company) took third prize.

One of Maranatha students who spoke to the media said: “ I’m part of JAZ under Hekima Inc, and we are the winners of the national company of the year competition. We made a study application that can be used by any android device. We were 22 in the group and everyone was assigned a task to do in creating the application. The project was focusing on the application that would combat problems that are unexpected such as Covid-19. Using our application, people can learn from home in case another serious outbreak of a disease,” she said.

JAZ is an organisation which builds young entrepreneurs by educating them on entrepreneurship and rewarding those who succeed to help curb unemployment in the country.

