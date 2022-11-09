JUST IN- Thandi Abandons Friend In Pub To Jump Into Bed With Same Friend’s Boyfriend

By Dorothy Moyo | A UK based Zimbabwean woman met bad luck when she was caught in bed with her own friend’s boyfriend.

The woman, Thandi (surname withheld) is on video stark naked on top of white sheets after abandoning her female friend in a nearby pub.

The cheating man is seen on the embarrassing clip saving face while vocally pleading with his woman.

The conversation in the 18 seconds clip goes as follows-

JILTED WOMAN: You decide to leave me in the… pub,

MELO: I didn’t open the door for her.



JILTED WOMAN: you Thandi of all people.

You leave me in the pub and you come here and leave in the pub, and sleep with Melo? You Thandi, look at you.

MELO: INAUDIBLE

What do you mean there is nothing wrong?

MELO: Okay.

JILTED WOMAN: You are embarrassing!

It was not clear what happened after this.

