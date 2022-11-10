CCC Youth Leader Sends Stern Warning To Zanu PF Hooligans
10 November 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has challenged Zanu PF goons to stop provoking peace loving citizens.
On Tuesday Zanu PF hooligans attempted to disrupt a CCC media briefing in central Harare.
Chuma denounced Zanu PF barbarism indicating young people would not hesitate to protect vulnerable citizens.
“Today ( Tuesday) we managed to successfully drove off ZANU PF youths who wanted to disrupt our @CCCZimbabwe press conference. We will address the media and citizens anywhere, anytime! Next time basopo,” said Chuma.