Gofrey Sithole Free At Last

Spread the love

Chitungwiza North legislator Godfrey Sithole has finally been granted bail after spending 149 days behind bars on charges of inciting the June 14 Nyatsime violence.

Job Sikhala, Sithole’s co-accused remains behind bars awaiting trial on 12 November 2022.

The two are represented by human rights lawyers, Beatrice Mtetwa and Jeremiah Bhamu who is instructed by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights.

-More to follow

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...