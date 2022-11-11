By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent condolences to the Manyonda family following the passing of former Manicaland governor Kenneth Manyonda.

In a statement Mnangagwa said Manyonda stands as a symbol of fearless fortitude and unwavering commitment. Reads the statement:

Condolence Message by His Excellency the President, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, following the passing on of Cde. Kenneth Manyonda, former Deputy Minister and Manicaland Governor, Harare, 10th November, 2022.

I learnt with deep sorrow and sadness of the passing on early yesterday of Cde. Kenneth Manyonda, our former Deputy Minister and then Governor of Manicaland Province. Although I knew he had been unwell for quite some time, I still hoped he would pull through, thus remaining with us for much longer. Sadly, this was not to be.

A quietly spoken veteran nationalist who cut his political teeth in trade unionism during colonial days, Cde Manyonda remained in step with our nationalist movement and the struggle until our National Independence. He had joined politics far back in the heady days of the National Democratic Party, NDP, and had remained engaged until we attained our Independence. Like his peers, Cde Manyonda suffered harassment and incarceration at the hands of the colonial authorities, but without ever giving up or abandoning the cause. He thus stands in national annals as a symbol of fearless fortitude and unwavering commitment.

After Independence, he served his country diligently, including in the higher office of minister of Government after his appointment as Deputy Minister and, later as Governor of Manicaland Province. As a Member of Parliament for Buhera West, he served the community with remarkable foresight, including in respect of a rural livestock upgrading programme which he introduced well before our Land Reform Programme. Later, he would pioneer commercial brick-making project in Mutare thus anticipating the rapid construction thrust which comes with urbanisation we now witness across the country. He had this knack for living and investing ahead of his times.

On behalf of the Party, ZANU PF, Government, my Family and on my behalf, I wish to express by deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Manyonda Family, especially to his immediate family, on this their saddest lost. As they grieve over the loss of their beloved father and guardian, may they find solace in that our whole Nation joins them and shares their grief.

May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.