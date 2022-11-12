Argentina Name World Cup Squad

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has included Paulo Dybala in his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dybala is nursing an injury and has not played for his club AS Roma since early October.

But Scaloni still included the player as hope he regains his fitness before their World Cup campaign begins on 22 November against Group C opponents Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi will lead the squad in what will be his last World Cup.

Other veterans in the club include Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi .

Argentina Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

